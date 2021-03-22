Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $12.27 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Idle has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and $274,243.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can now be bought for $12.27 or 0.00021776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.84 or 0.00475526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00137306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00056196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.29 or 0.00779923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,339 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.