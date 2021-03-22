IG Gold Price Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $52,401.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00471760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00139414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00633063 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

