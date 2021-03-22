IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 298.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up approximately 1.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of IHS Markit worth $259,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

