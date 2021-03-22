IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Cap Tops $2.77 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $120.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.24 or 0.00634999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023334 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

