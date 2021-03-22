II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

IIVI opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -627.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.