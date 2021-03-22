Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.92. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 8,398 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1,106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Image Sensing Systems worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.