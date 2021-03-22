ImageCoin Trading 48.3% Higher This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $488,239.56 and approximately $161,357.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 418.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 154.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000085 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,006,875 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.