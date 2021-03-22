Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.87.

IMO traded down C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.03. The firm has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.69. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

