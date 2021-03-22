Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.87.
IMO traded down C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.03. The firm has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.69. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
