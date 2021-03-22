IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for IMV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMV. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

IMV stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

