IMV Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IMV by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in IMV by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

