Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 357.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises about 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Incyte by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Incyte by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Incyte by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,961,000 after buying an additional 240,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,191. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

