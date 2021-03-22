Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.04 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

