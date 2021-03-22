Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €42.50 ($50.00) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.63 ($43.09).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

