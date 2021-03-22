Infinitecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $4,630.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 464.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.