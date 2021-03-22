Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

