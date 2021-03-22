Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $13.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.75 on Monday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,219,000 after buying an additional 366,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.