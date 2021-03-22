Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF remained flat at $$10.80 during trading on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

