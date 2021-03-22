ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:ING traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. 855,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

