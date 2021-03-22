ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
NYSE:ING traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. 855,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.