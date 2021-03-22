Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.23

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 6002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 159,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

