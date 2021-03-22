Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $197.59 million and approximately $37.82 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $12.61 or 0.00023005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.11 or 0.00472749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00817985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00075315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars.

