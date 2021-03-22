Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $775,040.81

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $775,040.81 and $124,740.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00475411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00140596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.89 or 0.00796866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00074966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

