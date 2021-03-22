InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.18

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 102256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get InnovAge alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.