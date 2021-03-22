Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will report $178.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.90 million and the highest is $180.80 million. Inphi reported sales of $139.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $801.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $803.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $933.11 million, with estimates ranging from $888.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $164.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -127.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

