InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.
