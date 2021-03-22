InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

TSE:IPO opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.16. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$38.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

