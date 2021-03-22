Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 32,704 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

