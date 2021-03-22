Inscription Capital LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 268.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,260,000 after purchasing an additional 106,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,349,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $163.24 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $139.14 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average is $172.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

