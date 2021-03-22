Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.04 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.