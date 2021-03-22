Inscription Capital LLC Sells 5,088 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 286,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $9,950,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $116.62 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

