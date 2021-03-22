Insider Buying: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CEO Purchases 489 Shares of Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CEO Ramin Kamfar acquired 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $11,002.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,852.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.08. 277,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $253.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRG shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

