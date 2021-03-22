Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases 2,612 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FORA traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 134,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,561. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

About Forian

Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

