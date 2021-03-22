Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Buys 24,100 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 24,100 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,094.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Pauls also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savara alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of Savara stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00.

Savara stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.