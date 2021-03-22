Insider Buying: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Purchases 8,100 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,082.32.

Allen Peter Gransch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,074. The stock has a market cap of C$585.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.64.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

