Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Buys 1,033,862 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 1,033,862 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$2,360,306.95 ($1,685,933.53).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Luciano bought 464,279 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,026,056.59 ($732,897.56).

On Monday, February 15th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,650.00 ($39,035.71).

On Thursday, February 11th, Robert Luciano bought 200,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$440,800.00 ($314,857.14).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Luciano bought 77,500 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,647.50 ($121,176.79).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert Luciano bought 143,075 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$301,315.95 ($215,225.68).

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano bought 91,200 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$197,904.00 ($141,360.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.09.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

