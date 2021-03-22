Insider Selling: 333D Limited (ASX:T3D) Insider Sells 8,882,286 Shares of Stock

333D Limited (ASX:T3D) insider John Conidi sold 8,882,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total value of A$35,529.14 ($25,377.96).

333D Company Profile

333D Limited provides 3D printing services in Australia. The company also offers 3D printing equipment and consumables. 333D Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Laverton North, Australia.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for 333D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 333D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.