Insider Selling: American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells 1,264 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AFG traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,209. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $120.63.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.