Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 75,916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

