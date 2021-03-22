Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells 42,220 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,259. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
