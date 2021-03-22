Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells 42,220 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,259. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.