Insider Selling: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $22,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $130,327.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $389.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

