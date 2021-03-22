Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CFO Sells 200,880 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. 138,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 388,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

