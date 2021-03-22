Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Sells 739 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.43. 96,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

