Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 1,283 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $131,674.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,129.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Polelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.04. 429,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,341. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -264.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

