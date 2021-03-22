Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $983,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,571 shares in the company, valued at $24,204,416.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $870,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,623,104.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $2,197,788.00.

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,514. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $3,755,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

