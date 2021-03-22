Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Insider Sells 1,608 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $20,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KVHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 7,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,151. The firm has a market cap of $236.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KVH Industries by 220.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

