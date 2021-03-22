Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells 488 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $147,868.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68.

Lennox International stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.34. 6,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.88. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 888.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

