Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Sells 1,150,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $73,128,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00.

Oracle stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,203,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.