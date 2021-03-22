Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells 269,175 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $907,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,476.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85.

PANL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 170,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,751. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

