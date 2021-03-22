Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 435 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56.

NYSE:RNG traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,313. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.15 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

