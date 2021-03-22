Insider Selling: Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) EVP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.