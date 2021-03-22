Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 31,797 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,939.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09.

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.73. 882,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $37,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after buying an additional 969,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.