Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.97. 443,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,485. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

